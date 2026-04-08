US SailGP Team take Danish SailGP team to Court ahead of Rio Grand Prix

The American website Scuttlebutt is reporting that the US SailGP Team has taken the Danish SailGP team to court in the USA alleging unfair competition and trademark issues.

The US SailGP Team is claimings that the American Magic livery on the Danish ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP team boat is violating their exclusive branding rights.

The American team sought an immediate injunction in the Delaware Chancery Court to block the Danish team from using the disputed branding while the case proceeds.

The court heard arguments on 6-7 April 2026, but no final ruling has been announced yet.

The next SailGP event is on April 11-12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The US SailGP Team won the last event, the Sydney Sail Grand Prix, and are placed third on the 2026 season leaderboard after three events.

The Danish ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP Team was recently acquired by leading sports investor and American Magic Co-Founder, Doug DeVos. American Magic will own and operate the team, with ROCKWOOL continuing as Title Partner until 2032.

The team will continue to represent Denmark and feature a minimum of three Danish athletes when fully crewed, in line with SailGP nationality rules.

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American Magic Acquire Danish ROCKWOOL Racing SailGP Team