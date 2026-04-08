America is back in the Cup

American Racing Challenger Team USA, representing Challenging Yacht Club Sail Newport, has been confirmed as an Official Challenger for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.

The vision of entrepreneurs Karel Komárek (left) and Chris Welch (right), American Racing Challenger Team USA, will be led by American yachtsman Ken Read, two-time Rolex Yachtsman of the Year and one of the world’s most accomplished and respected sailors.

American Racing Challenger Team USA will begin its challenge on the front foot, having acquired key America’s Cup sailing assets from American Magic, including the AC75 yacht ‘Patriot’ and the team’s two AC40 platforms.

These resources will enable American Racing Challenger Team USA to take its place on the starting line for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples in spring 2027.

Karel Komárek, Co-Founder & Chairman, American Racing Challenger Team USA: “The America’s Cup represents the pinnacle of sailing innovation, performance, and international competition. We are proud to bring an American contender back to the forefront of this historic event. This is a decision we have approached with great care and clear intent: we would only move forward with the right partners in place. Sail Newport’s pedigree, and its commitment not only to elite competition but also to the grassroots development of American sailing and expanding access to the sport, made it an inspiring partner.”

Chris Welch, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, American Racing Challenger Team USA: “This opportunity extends far beyond competition, it’s about seizing a rare chance to help shape the opening chapter of a new era in America’s Cup history. With extraordinary momentum building behind the Cup, Karel and I are proud to play a role in returning the world’s most successful nation to this iconic stage, alongside some of America’s most powerful and recognisable brands.”

Further details on the official team launch will be announced in due course, today’s news represents a significant milestone for US-based sailing fans and America’s Cup enthusiasts around the world.