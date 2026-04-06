RORC Easter Challenge – Final Solent Training Regatta results

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Solent training regatta, the RORC Easter Challenge supported by North Sails, came to a conclusion on Easter Sunday.

2026 RORC Easter Challenge IRC Class Winners:

IRC One – Simon Patterson’s Fast40+ Standfast

IRC Two – David Franks’ J/112 Leon

IRC Three – John Smart’s J/109 Jukebox

IRC One: Simon Patterson’s FAST40+ Standfast was the dominant performer, completing the regatta with a perfect scoreline of seven race wins.

Malcolm Offord’s TP52 Braveheart finished second overall. The Family De Graaf’s Ker 43 Baraka GP completed podium, just two points behind Braveheart.

IRC Two: David Franks’ J/112 Leon was the dominant performer in IRC 2, winning six races. The Army Sailing Association’s Sun Fast 3600 Fujitsu British Soldier was a clear second.

RORC Vice Commodore Derek Shakespeare with J/122 Bulldog completed the top three. Bulldog finished just one point ahead of Max Walker’s Sun Fast 3600 Elysium IV.

IRC Three: John Smart’s J/109 Jukebox was the dominant performer, winning the first four races and then adding a third and a second in the final two.

Oliver & Sam Love’s J/109 Frank 4 was second overall, finishing on a high by winning the last two races. Harry Heijst’s S&S 41 Winsome completed the top three.

The RORC Easter Challenge Prize Giving was held at the RORC Cowes Clubhouse. RORC Racing Manager Chris Jackson thanked the RORC team and all the competitors.

RORC Vice Commodore Derek Shakespeare, who had been racing his J/122 Bulldog, presented class winners with their prizes and performed the traditional Easter Toss to competitors.

Louay Habib / RORC

Full Easter Challenge results available here . . .