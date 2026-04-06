505 Euro Cup Series – La Rochelle victory for Hoffman and Brockerhoff

Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff winners of the 505 Euro Cup in La Rochelle Nautique, France.
The German pair finished with a 1 – 2 and after discarding a 12, finished with a 21 point victory.
Second were Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel USA and third Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet GBR.
Final Overall leaders after 10 races 1 discard (43 entries):
1st GER Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff – – 22 pts
2nd USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 43 pts
3rd GBR Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet – – 45 pts
4th USA Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 50pts
5th GBR Ian Pinnell and Richard Mundell – – 51 pts
6th GER Timon Treichek and Morten Roos – – 74 pts
7th FRA BOITE, Philippe Boite and Timothee Chiron – – 77 pts
8th GBR GULLAN, Robert Guillan and Paul Childs – – 84 pts
9th GER Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer – – 88 pts
10th GBR SMITH, Andy Smith and Mildred Jonny – – 103 pts