505 Euro Cup Series – La Rochelle victory for Hoffman and Brockerhoff

Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff winners of the 505 Euro Cup in La Rochelle Nautique, France.

The German pair finished with a 1 – 2 and after discarding a 12, finished with a 21 point victory.

Second were Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel USA and third Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet GBR.

Final Overall leaders after 10 races 1 discard (43 entries):

1st GER Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff – – 22 pts

2nd USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 43 pts

3rd GBR Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet – – 45 pts

4th USA Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 50pts

5th GBR Ian Pinnell and Richard Mundell – – 51 pts

6th GER Timon Treichek and Morten Roos – – 74 pts

7th FRA BOITE, Philippe Boite and Timothee Chiron – – 77 pts

8th GBR GULLAN, Robert Guillan and Paul Childs – – 84 pts

9th GER Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer – – 88 pts

10th GBR SMITH, Andy Smith and Mildred Jonny – – 103 pts

Full results available here . . .