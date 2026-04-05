505 Euro Cup Series – Hoffman and Brockerhoff new leaders

New leaders after the second day of the 505 Euro Cup in La Rochelle Nautique, France.

After four more races, Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff of Germany have a nine point lead from Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson USA, with Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet GBR slipping to third.

Hoffman and Brockerhoff won the first race of the day, then Hamlin and Nelson took the second ahead of Ian Pinnell and Richard Mundell GBR, before Hoffman and Brockerhoff picked up their second win, also ahead of Pinnell and Mundell.

The final race (Race 7) of the day was a light-wind affair with everyone looking for good pressure.

A right shift halfway up the beat had the teams on the left in trouble, while JP’s brother Nils Henning Hoffman and Matthias Weidenbach were the furthest right and capitalized to take the win.

All still to play for with three races on Sunday.

Day 2 Overall leaders after 7 races 1 discard (43 entries):

1st GER Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff – – 13 pts

2nd USA Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 22 pts

3rd GBR Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet – – 25 pts

4th USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel – – 26 pts

5th GBR Ian Pinnell and Richard Mundell – – 27 pts

6th GER Timon Treichek and Morten Roos – – 41 pts