Trofeo Princesa Sofia – Medal Series Day

The final day of the the 55th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca was a packed day of Medal Series racing.

The spread of overall winners was wide, only one country won more than one gold . . . France, with gold in the men and the women’s Formula Kite, plus a bronze in the mixed 470, which placed them top of the overall medal leaderboard (table below).

Did the new formats work?

We will need a few more events to cover the bases, but on this first example nothing jumped out as a major sticking point. But then the reasoning for the change is to produce a medal series with a maximum number of competitors still able to win. It will be for the competitors to decide what degree of point “adjustment” they are willing to accept to manage that situation . . . If they are given the choice.

Sweden’s Emil Järudd and Hanna Jonsson, winners of the Nacra 17 class, were overall winners of the 55th Princess Sofia Trophy Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels.

Britain won the most medals, with five but no gold – Ellie Aldridge has moved on, she is now a member of Emirates GBR.

Three silver and two bronze placed Britain tenth on the final medal leaderboard.

Britain’s medal winners were:

Silver for Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS in the 470, Daisy COLLINGRIDGE in the ILCA6 and Elliot HANSON in the ILCA7.

Bronze for Michael BECKETT in the ILCA7, and John GIMSON and Anna BURNET in the Nacra 17.

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Gold Medal Winners 2026

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Medal Winners 2026

Trofeo Princesa Sofía Medal Leaderboard 2026

Full results available here . . .

Sailing Grand Slam Olympic Series 2026

SGS 2 – Apr 18 to 23 Apr – Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres FRA

SGS 3 – May 30 to 7 June – Dutch Water Week, Almere, Ijmeer NED

SGS 4 – Jun 20 to 28 – Kieler Week, Kiel-Schilksee GER

SGS 5 – Jul 12 to 19 – Long Beach Olympic Classes, Long Beach USA