2026 iQFOiL Open Europeans – Finn Hawkins GBR and Tamar Steinberg ISR early leaders

Britain’s Finn Hawkins took an early lead in the Men’s 2026 iQFOiL Open European Championship, and Tamar Steinberg of Israel leads in the women.

192 competitors representing 42 nations will battle over six days of racing hosted by Clube Naval de Portimão, Portugal.

Monday’s opening races were held in a steady northwesterly breeze ranging between 12 and 15 knots, gradually building throughout the afternoon.

In the Men’s fleet, Finn Hawkins (GBR 19) takes the overnight lead with two race wins and a second-place finish in the three races completed so far. Other GBR competitors are Duncan Monaghan in 7th and Andy Brown 27th.

Defending European Champion Johan Søe (DEN 37) sits just behind in second place after a strong start to the regatta, while Dutch Olympic bronze medallist Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED 55) holds third overall.

Among the Under 23 sailors, Britain’s Duncan Monaghan (GBR 18) and Spain’s Nacho Baltasar Summers (ESP 1) both impressed on Day 1, placing seventh and ninth overall respectively in the highly competitive fleet.

In the Women’s fleet, 19-year-old Tamar Steinberg (ISR 216), silver medalist at the 2025 World Championships in Aarhus, made an immediate impact by taking the overall lead after Day 1, with an impressive series of 1, 4, 1 and 5.

China’s Wenqi Li (CHN 17) sits in second place after a strong opening performance, while Norway’s Maya Gysler (NOR 21), runner-up at the 2024 U23 World Championship, completes the top three.

Britain’s Emma Wilson is sixth with a 7, 1, 15, 2 scoreline. Islay Watson is 18th, Jennie Roberts 23rd and Lucy Kenyon 39th.

Full results available here . . .