Brass Monkey 2025 – Victory for McGovern and Holman in a Merlin Rocket

Overall winners of the Brass Monkey at the Yorkshire Dales SC, the fourth leg of the Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series, were Jonny McGovern and Arran Holman in a Merlin Rocket.

Second overall was Finlay Cochrane in a Laser, and third Matt and Ben Lulham-Robinson in a Wayfarer.

Next Seldén Sailjuice Winter Series event is the Grafham GP, 4 January 2026

Brass Monkey 2025 – Final Leaders (51 entries) (Provisional)

1st Merlin Rocket – Jonny MCGOVERN / Arran HOLMAN – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd ILCA 7 – Finlay COCHRANE – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd Wayfarer – Matt / Ben LULHAM-ROBINSON – 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th RS Aero 5 – Matt HARTLEY – 5 7 – – 12 pts

5th Finn – Nick CRAIG – 7 6 – – 13 pts

6th ILCA 6 – Fred BUCKLEY – 8 8 – – 16 pts

7th ILCA 7 – Colin DENGATE – 10 9 – – 19 pts

8th Fireball – Pete SLINGSBY / Neil ASHURST – 9 12 – – 21 pts

9th Fireball – Oliver / Matthew RAYNER – 19 4 – – 23 pts

10th RS200 – Noah PINION / Russell SPROUT – 11 15 – – 26 pts

11th Fireball – William / Edward RICE-BIRCHALL – 16 11 – – 27 pts

12th RS200 – James / Tom JOHNSON – 20 10 – – 30 pts

13th ILCA 6 – Henry BLADES – 12 18 – – 30 pts

14th Enterprise – Richard / Millie PRYKE – 18 13 – – 31 pts

15th RS400 – Mike SAUL / Ollie KENT – 22 14 – – 36 pts

16th RS400 – Joseph / Andy SPENCER – 17 19 – – 36 pts

17th Enterprise – Paul YOUNG / Igor BAKOWSKI – 30 16 – – 46 pts

18th Solo – Edward GREY – 26 22 – – 48 pts

19th ILCA 4 – Olivia DEMBINSKA – 3 52 – – 55 pts

20th Streaker – Phil PRIESTLEY – 4 52 – – 56 pts

Full results available here . . .