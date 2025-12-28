Rolex Sydney Hobart – SHK Scallywag and Master Lock Comanche battle for Line Honours

Line Honours leader at 23:30 hrs UK time, Saturday 27 December, is SHK Scallywag 100 with 122 nm to go to the finish in Hobart.

Three 100 footers are within sight of each other sailing east of St Helens on the Tasmanian coast with little more than a mile in it in 80th edition of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s race. Winds are light on the approach to Hobart, setting-up a a thriller on the Derwent once again.

Seng Huang Lee’s Scallywag has taken the lead in the battle for Line Honours ahead of Master Lock Comanche and LawConnect both with 123 nm, then its Lucky on 129 nm to go. LawConnect has reported mainsail damage.

Those four have broken clear of the main fleet led by Palm Beach XI on 143 nm and Celestial V70 with 165 nm to go to the finish in Hobart.



Leading double handed for Line Honours is BNC-my::NET/LEON with with 364 nm to go ahead of Minnie wth 382 nm to go, Mistral having retired.

Damien King’s MRV leads the IRC fleet overall with 301 nm to go, ahead of James Murray’s Callisto and Sam Haynes Celestial V70.

Di Pearson/RSHYR media