Trofeo Princesa Sofia – 80 strong British entry for first Sailing Grand Slam event

The first Sailing Grand Slam event of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta, will take place in Palma, Mallorca from Monday 31 March to Friday 5 April.
Most of the Team GB Paris 2024 sailing squad have returned for another spin of the wheel, with a couple of notable exceptions, along with a host of new faces – involving 80 British competitors across the ten Olympic classes.
They are not alone, 850+ entries from 70 nations, with many past and present Olympians will be returning to the iconic Spanish regatta, keen to join the campaign trail towards Los Angeles 2028.
It seems likely that the Bay of Palma will produce a wide range of challenges for the sailors: light winds and strong, flat water and big waves . . . A typical forecast for this time of the year.
The competition starts on Monday 31 March with a five-day qualification programme to define the grid for the final series in which the Sofía 2025 champions will be decided on Saturday 5 April.
The Sofia event is part of the revamped Sailing Grand Slam 2025, along with the Semaine Olympique Française, the Dutch Water Week, the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta.
British competitors expected at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia
470 Mixed
Charlotte Leigh and Sam Webb
Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris
Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-house
Megan Farrer and Will Martin
Hannah Bristow and James Taylor
49er Men
Leo Wilkinson and Ben Bradley
Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne
Zac Blomeley and Max Todd
Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribbin
James Grummett and Rhos Hawes
Arran Holman and Freddie Lonsdale
Sam Jones and Richie Thurlby
William Pank and Thommie Grit
49erFX Women
Florence Brellisford and Felicity Brellisford
Monique Vennis Ozanne and Steph Orton
Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven
Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (16th Paris)
Catherine Lindsay and Hannah Morris
Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter
Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobson
Nacra 17 Mixed
John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4th Paris)
Arthur Fry and Chloe Collenette
Duncan Gregor and Jasmine Williams
iQFOIL Women
Alice Read
Darcey Shaw
Lucy Kenyon
Jennie Roberts
Emma Wilson (Bronze Paris)
iQFoil Men
Duncan Monaghan
Finn Hawkins
Boris Shaw
Andy Brown
Will Ziegler
Max Beaman
Matthew Barton
Formula Kite Men
Connor Bainbridge (18th Paris)
Adam Farrington
Mattia Maini
Reece Dorman
Sam Dickinson
Formula Kite Women
Ellie Aldridge (Gold Paris)
Ella Geiger
Emma Rennie
Lily Young
Sophie Rennie
ILCA 6 Women
Carys Attwell
Hannah Snellgrove (12th Paris)
Charlotte Videlo
Molly Sacker
Matilda Nicholls
ILCA 7 Men
Michael Beckett (4th Paris)
James Foster
Elliot Hanson
James Percival-Cooke
Arthur Farley
Alastair Brown
Finley Dickinson
Full Entry list available here . . .
Related Post . . . Interesting Times . . . Can Sailing survive tsunami of change hitting Olympic Sports?