Trofeo Princesa Sofia – 80 strong British entry for first Sailing Grand Slam event

The first Sailing Grand Slam event of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta, will take place in Palma, Mallorca from Monday 31 March to Friday 5 April.

Most of the Team GB Paris 2024 sailing squad have returned for another spin of the wheel, with a couple of notable exceptions, along with a host of new faces – involving 80 British competitors across the ten Olympic classes.

They are not alone, 850+ entries from 70 nations, with many past and present Olympians will be returning to the iconic Spanish regatta, keen to join the campaign trail towards Los Angeles 2028.

It seems likely that the Bay of Palma will produce a wide range of challenges for the sailors: light winds and strong, flat water and big waves . . . A typical forecast for this time of the year.

The competition starts on Monday 31 March with a five-day qualification programme to define the grid for the final series in which the Sofía 2025 champions will be decided on Saturday 5 April.

The Sofia event is part of the revamped Sailing Grand Slam 2025, along with the Semaine Olympique Française, the Dutch Water Week, the Kieler Woche and the Long Beach Olympic Classes Regatta.

British competitors expected at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia

470 Mixed

Charlotte Leigh and Sam Webb

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris

Haydn Sewell and Daniela Fusco-house

Megan Farrer and Will Martin

Hannah Bristow and James Taylor

49er Men

Leo Wilkinson and Ben Bradley

Elliott Wells and Billy Vennis-Ozanne

Zac Blomeley and Max Todd

Fin Armstrong and Ewan Gribbin

James Grummett and Rhos Hawes

Arran Holman and Freddie Lonsdale

Sam Jones and Richie Thurlby

William Pank and Thommie Grit

49erFX Women

Florence Brellisford and Felicity Brellisford

Monique Vennis Ozanne and Steph Orton

Karrie Clark and Sophie Raven

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (16th Paris)

Catherine Lindsay and Hannah Morris

Isabelle Fellows and Rachael Potter

Eleanor Keers and Jess Jobson

Nacra 17 Mixed

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (4th Paris)

Arthur Fry and Chloe Collenette

Duncan Gregor and Jasmine Williams

iQFOIL Women

Alice Read

Darcey Shaw

Lucy Kenyon

Jennie Roberts

Emma Wilson (Bronze Paris)

iQFoil Men

Duncan Monaghan

Finn Hawkins

Boris Shaw

Andy Brown

Will Ziegler

Max Beaman

Matthew Barton

Formula Kite Men

Connor Bainbridge (18th Paris)

Adam Farrington

Mattia Maini

Reece Dorman

Sam Dickinson

Formula Kite Women

Ellie Aldridge (Gold Paris)

Ella Geiger

Emma Rennie

Lily Young

Sophie Rennie

ILCA 6 Women

Carys Attwell

Hannah Snellgrove (12th Paris)

Charlotte Videlo

Molly Sacker

Matilda Nicholls

ILCA 7 Men

Michael Beckett (4th Paris)

James Foster

Elliot Hanson

James Percival-Cooke

Arthur Farley

Alastair Brown

Finley Dickinson

Full Entry list available here . . .

