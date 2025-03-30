Brazil and Poland to host split format 2027 World Sailing Championships

The Brazilian city of Fortaleza will host the one-person events and Gdynia, Poland the two-person events of the 2027 World Sailing Championships.

This will be the first time World Sailing has used a split format for the Championships. Fortaleza will host the one-person events in early 2027 and Gdynia, Poland the two-person events in the summer of 2027, ahead of the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Fortaleza is the capital of the seaside state of Ceará and a popular sailing destination with a strong record of hosting international events in many World Sailing classes.

Fortaleza will stage the Men’s and Women’s Kite, Men’s and Women’s Windsurfing, Men’s and Women’s Dinghy, and Para Inclusive events.

The two-person events will be held in Gdynia, Poland, in the summer of 2027 as part of the annual Gdynia Sailing Days festival.

The decision to award the single-handed events to Fortaleza came after Spain’s Real Club Náutico Valencia withdrew its candidacy.