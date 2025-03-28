Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – One-design keelboat competition underway

The one-design competition got underway Friday with two races for the Cape 31, Dragon and 6 Metre classes on the Bay of Palma.

First leaders of the 54 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by FERGUS Hotels are the Swiss boat Black Star of Cristian Zuerrer in the Cape 31 class, the Greek boat Aera, of Foti Lykiardopulo in the 6 Metre, and the Spanish boat Aurum of Tanit Cabau in the Dragon.

Shotgunn (1, 5) of Britain’s Michael Wilson is placed second in the Cape 31 class.

See one-design results here . . .

The weather situation is expected to be very different for the second day of competition, when the ORC cruisers are scheduled to join in. The forecasts predict very strong winds, with gusts that could exceed 40 knots from the northwest.

The organisers are awaiting the evolution of the front before deciding whether to postpone the races until next Sunday.

The monotype and ORC cruiser competition, which brings together 57 boats, serves as a prologue to the Olympic class regatta.

The ten olympic classes will start their Sailing Grand Slam series racing on Monday 31 March.