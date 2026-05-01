Kiwi Black Foils to miss Bermuda and New York SailGP events

New Zealand’s Black Foils SailGP Team will miss at least two more league events – Bermuda and New York – with the June, Halifax, Canada event, now looking the earliest return date.

If they fail to make the Halifax event then Portsmouth UK event on 26–27 July, marking the start of the European leg will be the next possibility . . . which may be more convenient logistically as it is next door to the SailGP Technologies plant.

Members of the Black Foils Shore Crew continue to support the work building their new F50 at SailGP Technologies, with a change in personnel in Southampton from New Zealand happening in the next fortnight.

Co-CEO and driver Peter Burling said the team is taking a long-term view as it works towards rejoining the fleet. “We would like to be back racing as soon as possible but also understand there is an existing boat building programme and logistics timeline the league needs to work with,”

The New Zealand boat was destroyed in a collision with with DS Automobiles Team France during the February Auckland Sail Grand Prix. Any usable parts were salvaged to rebuild the badly damaged French boat, which was then able to take part in the Rio Sail Grand Prix.

The next SailGP event is the Bermuda Grand Prix over 9 – 10 May.

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