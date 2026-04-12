Rolex SailGP Grand Prix – Bonds Flying Roos smash it in Brazil

Tom Slingsby and the Bonds Flying Roos Team came into day 2 in the lead, won all three remaining races and then topped a fantastic performance with a runaway Final race win.

In the Final $400k race with the Aussie team were, in second Spain’s Diego Botín and the Los Gallos, with third Nathan Outteridge and Sweden’s Artemis.

This win moves Bonds Flying Roos to the top of the Season Leaderboard after four events.

Despite the poor performance by the Brits they only drop to second, and the US SailGP Team retain third place.

ROLEX SailGP Championship 2026 after 4 events