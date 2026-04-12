Melges 24 European Sailing Series – MELGINA Secures Opatija Victory

Tight finish of the opening event of the 2026 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Opatija required countback to crown the winner.

The final race, the eighth, proved decisive. Croatia’s PANJIC, helmed by Luka Šangulin, took the race win, while RAZJAREN of Ante Cesic and TAKI 4 by Niccolo Bertola, followed closely behind.

But critically Paolo Brescia of MELGINA crossed the line in fifth – just enough to secure the overall victory on countback, finishing tied on 22 points with RAZJAREN after eight races.

“It was a great battle,” said MELGINA tactician Andrea Racchelli. “This morning we had a very bad start and had to recover, while Razjaren sailed a strong race. We ended up tied on points, and if there had been one more race, it would have been like a match race between us.”

Behind the leading duo, Italy’s TAKI 4 not only secured third place overall, but also claimed the Corinthian victory, continuing their strong track record in the class.

Final Results after 8 races (1 discard)

Overall Top 5

ITA854 MELGINA Paolo Brescia (1-2-2-7-1-4-(8)-5) 22 pts CRO867 RAZJAREN Ante Cesić (6-5-1-3-3-2-(7)-2) 22 pts ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (Corinthian) (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1-3) 27 pts HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (Corinthian) (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7-4) 29 pts CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić (Corinthian) ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9-6) 39 pts

Corinthian Top 5

ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1-3) 27 pts HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7-4) 29 pts CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9-6) 39 pts GBR694 ZHIK RACE TEAM Geoff Carveth (3-9-8-5-9-(12)-4-10) 48 pts GER677 WHITE ROOM Luis Tarabochia ((15)-7-6-9-10-6-3-8) 49 pts

Full results available here . . .