Melges 24 European Sailing Series – MELGINA Secures Opatija Victory

Tight finish of the opening event of the 2026 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Opatija required countback to crown the winner.
The final race, the eighth, proved decisive. Croatia’s PANJIC, helmed by Luka Šangulin, took the race win, while RAZJAREN of Ante Cesic and TAKI 4 by Niccolo Bertola, followed closely behind.
But critically Paolo Brescia of MELGINA crossed the line in fifth – just enough to secure the overall victory on countback, finishing tied on 22 points with RAZJAREN after eight races.
“It was a great battle,” said MELGINA tactician Andrea Racchelli. “This morning we had a very bad start and had to recover, while Razjaren sailed a strong race. We ended up tied on points, and if there had been one more race, it would have been like a match race between us.”
Behind the leading duo, Italy’s TAKI 4 not only secured third place overall, but also claimed the Corinthian victory, continuing their strong track record in the class.
Final Results after 8 races (1 discard)
Overall Top 5
- ITA854 MELGINA Paolo Brescia (1-2-2-7-1-4-(8)-5) 22 pts
- CRO867 RAZJAREN Ante Cesić (6-5-1-3-3-2-(7)-2) 22 pts
- ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (Corinthian) (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1-3) 27 pts
- HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (Corinthian) (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7-4) 29 pts
- CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić (Corinthian) ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9-6) 39 pts
Corinthian Top 5
- ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1-3) 27 pts
- HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7-4) 29 pts
- CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9-6) 39 pts
- GBR694 ZHIK RACE TEAM Geoff Carveth (3-9-8-5-9-(12)-4-10) 48 pts
- GER677 WHITE ROOM Luis Tarabochia ((15)-7-6-9-10-6-3-8) 49 pts