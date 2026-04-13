Double Formula Wing European Gold for France in Naples

France secured both the men’s and women’s titles at the Formula Wing European Championships, sealing a dominant double gold. Rivals Italy came away with two silvers.

Race officials were forced to cancel racing progressively throughout the afternoon before confirming abandonment, meaning the existing leaderboard stood.

With 12 races completed in the women’s fleet and 13 in the men’s on previous days, the championship results were confirmed, prompting celebrations along the Naples waterfront beneath Mount Vesuvius.

France emerged as the standout nation of the regatta, claiming both European titles and a total of four medals.

In the women’s competition, 16-year-old Vaina Picot delivered a remarkable performance to become the youngest Formula Wing European champion. The rider from French Guadeloupe dominated the week, winning nine of the 12 races and excelling in the challenging, shifty conditions.

Defending champion Maddalena Spanu of Italy was forced to play catch-up throughout much of the regatta to secure the silver medal.

The men’s title went to Julien Rattotti of France, he adds the Formula Wing European title to his Wave world title. Italy’s 17-year-old Ernesto de Amicis, claimed silver to give Italy a second runner-up finish.

The international wing foiling circuit will return to Italy in early July with the Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Gizzeria, Calabria.

Full results available here . . .