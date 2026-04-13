Antigua Racing Cup delivers new competition in paradise

The first edition of the Antigua Racing Cup has stamped its mark on the Caribbean racing calendar, delivering exactly what it set out to achieve: pure competition in paradise.

CSA 1

Dan Gribble & Dean Ziehl’s Tripp 65 Prevail (USA) took line honours and a straight six wins for the regatta after CSA time correction. Lennart Davidsson’s S&S 79 Kialoa III took second overall on countback with John McMonigal’s Oyster 82 Zig Zag (GBR)in third.

CSA 2

In the performance boat class, the battle for the top three was also fiercely contested. Steve Rigby’s GS46 Belladonna (GBR) won the penultimate race by just over a minute. RP37 Warthog (ANT), skippered by Jules Mitchell won the final race, but Belladonna claimed the class on countback.

Bruce Chafee’s Reichel/Pugh 42 Rikki (USA) finished the regatta third in CSA 2, but under the dual scoring IRC rating scored five race wins for victory in IRC 1.



CSA 3

Poul Hoj Jensen’s Danish Blue (ANT) scored eight race wins for an emphatic victory in CSA 3 and was also the winner of IRC 2. Runner up in both CSA 3 and IRC 2 was Katy Campbell’s Salona 45 Panacea X (CAN). A40 Team Strada Awaken (GBR), skippered by Mark Zamaria, took third in CSA 3, while Bernie Evan-Wong’s Mumm 36 High Tension (ANT) was third in IRC 2.

CSA 4

Ashley Rhodes celebrated his birthday during the Antigua Racing Cup and his all-Antiguan crew gave the skipper of Melges 24 Whiplash (ANT) a perfect present. Not only did Whiplash win CSA 4 but they did so with a perfect scoreline of nine eace wins.

Sigma 38 The Project, skippered by Lee Oldak (USA), had a consistent regatta with podium finishes in every race to secure class runner up. Completing the class podium was the Guadeloupean team racing Mallory Rousseau’s First Class 10 Montebello Pepsi (FRA).

The Final Prizegiving for the inaugural edition of the Antigua Racing Cup – 8 to 12 April 2026 – was held at Nelson’s Dockyard. Antigua Racing Cup Race Manager Jaime Torres presented the prizes and commented: “It has been a long journey, but I have not had this much fun running an event in a very long time.

Full results available here . . .