America’s Cup: Emirates Team NZ adds two new sailors to sailing squad

Emirates Team New Zealand has added Serena Woodall and Helena (Lena) Sanderson to the sailing team.

As part of an ongoing trial period over several months, both sailors have transitioned into full-time roles, where they will be central to the team’s Women’s America’s Cup campaign while integrating into the wider sailing squad.



Emirates Team New Zealand COO Kevin Shoebridge commented . . . “Serena and Lena have clearly shown their talent and drive to get to where they are today in the sailing team.”

“But looking at the bigger picture, the really pleasing thing is this illustrates the development of the pathways that have been put in place over the past four or more years in the America’s Cup are really coming to fruition.”

“When looking at the young female and male talent coming through I think the team, and America’s Cup as a whole, are leading into an exciting new era.”

Technical proficiency is a major focus for the new recruits as they master the AC40 and the sophisticated simulator which have been critical in the creation of such strong pathways for youth and women sailors.

The first preliminary regatta of the 2027 America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026.

No dates for the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) or the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the actual America’s Cup, which is scheduled for July 2027.