America’s Cup – British GB1 team pushing ahead with preparation for first AC38 racing

Despite the continuing dispute over ownership of GB1 the British America’s Cup team AC75, Ben Ainslie’s GB1 Team is pushing ahead with preparation of their two AC40s for the first competitive racing of the AC38 cycle.

This is scheduled to be a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, with second boats crewed by a combination of Women & Youth sailors who will contest the fleet racing alongside the official ‘primary’ teams.

The AC40 boats are one-design and not effected by the changes required of the AC75 cup boats before they can compete in any of the next America’s Cup racing, which seems unlikely to take place before early 2027, at dates yet to be decided.

The actual 38th America’s Cup Match is scheduled for July 2027 in Naples.

While all this uncertainty rumbles on, GB1, Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger has a full team in Italy preparing the AC40 crews both on the simulator and in boat on boat practice.



Boat Captain for GB1’s AC40, and Head of Electronics operationally for the overall team is Juan Carlos, better known as JC.

He first got involved in the 36th America’s Cup with the Italian team, building all the electronics for the boat that went to New Zealand. For the last two campaigns, he has been with the British team.

The two roles for the AC40 and the AC75 differ, but both require great attention to detail. With the AC40, JC is essentially overseeing operations and making sure every department has its job list and that each Head of Department is managing their responsibilities properly.

Each day the technical team arrive about an hour before the boat needs to be powered up. Install the batteries, turn the boat on, and allow the control team to run their checks. Then they run system checks, which take about another hour.

On the bigger AC75 boat, as Head of Electronics on the operations side, JC manages the installation of all electronics coming from the design team and ensures everything runs as expected on a daily basis.

The AC40s are relatively simple – compared with the AC75 – from an electronics perspective, even though they’re still complex boats. You’ve got a foiling monohull, but the system is very well designed, so with relatively few electronics, you can fly the boat.

JC describes the big boat as a game changer . . . “The level of electronics and complexity is much higher. From an engineering point of view, I love it—it’s amazing how many systems are involved in getting these boats flying.”

“I couldn’t give an exact number, but there are definitely kilometres of wiring on the boat. In the cockpit alone, there are hundreds of buttons for crew and flight control. We’re working with the highest level of technology and performance, alongside incredible engineers across electronics, hydraulics, and more.”

And that complexity is in a state of flux to conform with the new iteration of the AC75 rule, with the removal of the human driven hydraulic systems and the addition of batteries (as AC40) and all new operating systems, requiring considerable internal structural change.

“We’re constantly working with new systems and the latest technology. We’re always looking for ways to improve—making things lighter, faster, and more reliable. That constant innovation is what excites me the most. I love the America’s Cup because you get to work with the best of the best in every department.”

The opening preliminary AC40 regatta of the 38th America’s Cup is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari, Italy, from 21 to 24 May 2026.

GB1 is Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger and representative of the Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup.