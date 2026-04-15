Sailing Grand Slam No. 2 – Semaine Olympique Française 2026

The 57th Semaine Olympique Française de Hyères, will take place from 18 to 25 April.

The Hyeres event is the second event (of five) of the 2026 Sailing Grand Slam series and will have competitors from more than 50 nations, competing across the ten Olympic disciplines.

Following closely on the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca event, the British entry is considerably less for the Hyeres event, with 19 entries, just ten of them British Sailing Team (BST) members.

British Sailing Team members expected to compete in Hyeres:

ILCA 7 – Michael Beckett, Elliot Hanson, Finley Dickinson, Sam Whaley

470 – Wrigley and Harris, Bristow and Taylor.

Nacra 17 – Gimson and Burnet

49erFX – Anderson and Dabson

Formula Kite Women – Lily Young

Formula Kite Men – Sam Dickinson

ILCA 6, 49er or iQFoil men – No BST competitors



The Mallorca event saw Britain win the most medals, three silver and two bronze but no gold, placing them tenth on the final medal leaderboard.

Last year the only British medal winners at Hyeres were John Gimson and Anna Burnet with a Gold in the Nacra17 class. Something they (BST) will want to correct.

Sailing Grand Slam Olympic Series 2026

SGS 1 – Mar 27 to 4 Apr – 55th Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca ESP

SGS 2 – Apr 18 to 23 Apr – Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres FRA

SGS 3 – May 30 to 7 June – Dutch Water Week, Almere, Ijmeer NED

SGS 4 – Jun 20 to 28 – Kieler Week, Kiel-Schilksee GER

SGS 5 – Jul 12 to 19 – Long Beach Olympic Classes, Long Beach USA

Related Post . . .

Trofeo Princesa Sofia – Medal Series Day