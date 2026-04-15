The Ocean Race Atlantic – Lorient confirmed as the finish

Lorient confirmed as finish for inaugural edition of The Ocean Race Atlantic this summer

Setting off from New York City on 1 September 2026, the best offshore sailors in the world compete on an iconic transatlantic route across the North Atlantic Ocean between New York and Lorient, France, home to a majority of the IMOCA fleet and its sailors.

After racing approximately 3000 nautical miles (5500km), the teams are expected to finish off Lorient on 8/9 September (ETA).



The new race course will give an opportunity to set a fully-crewed IMOCA / The Ocean Race standard for the Atlantic crossing on a course that respects marine biodiversity.

In a first for The Ocean Race the IMOCA teams will compete in The Ocean Race Atlantic with a balanced crew of two men and two women, plus an additional media crew member to enable live race coverage, in addition to capturing all of the behind-the-scenes moments on board the race boats

Six teams are already registered for The Ocean Race Atlantic, including: the USA’s Team Malizia; Team Francesca Clapcich powered by 11th Hour Racing; DMG Mori Sailing Team; Oliver Heer Ocean Racing Team; Paul Meilhat Sailing Team and one other team to be announced.