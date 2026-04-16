The Pantaenius Yacht Racing Image Award 2026 is open

Professional photographers worldwide are invited to submit their best sailing photograph taken between 13 October 2025 and 12 October 2026.

The world’s premier photography competition dedicated to yacht racing returns for its 17th edition. Photographers have until 12 October 2026 to submit their entries.

The contest is open to professional yacht racing photographers worldwide. Its ambition is to reward photographic excellence, offer international exposure to talented photographers, and promote sailing to a wider audience.

The 80 best images selected by the international jury will be published online, allowing the public to vote for the Public Award. The top 20 photographs will be exhibited throughout the Metstrade Show, in the central hub of the exhibition.

Two prizes will be awarded:

The Pantaenius Yacht Racing Image Award, selected by the International Jury.

The Public Award, based on the number of public votes cast on the Internet.

The prize giving ceremony will take place in Amsterdam during the Yacht Racing Forum on 20 November 2026, while the best images will be exhibited at the Metstrade Show.

Enter here . . .