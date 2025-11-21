Pantaenius Yacht Racing Image Award features Moth dynamism in the world of foiling

Italian photographer Martina Orsini won the Pantaenius Yacht Racing Image Award 2025 with a photo taken during Foiling Week in Malcesine.

Eugenia Bakunova placed second with a beautiful photograph of the yacht Lady Anne taken during Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

While Olivier Blanchet (FRA) finished third with an image of Charlie Dalin’s triumphant arrival in the Vendée Globe.

“Martina’s image captures the essence of foiling: speed, innovation, and emotion, all wrapped into one dramatic frame. The composition is not only technically striking but artistically profound,” said Niels Klarenbeek, Director of RAI Maritime Events and a member of the international jury.

“The photo captures a moment of dynamism in the world of foiling. The close-up frame shows the bow of a Moth skimming and crashing through the water spray, while the sailor — partly hidden behind the dark sail — fights to keep control. The cold, sharp light enhances the metallic reflections of the hull and the suspended droplets, creating a dramatic, intense atmosphere. The diagonal composition adds a sense of vertigo, perfectly conveying the speed, tension, and instability typical of foiling. It’s an image that speaks of balance on the edge, of strength and precision.”

The Public Award, based on online votes, was won by New Zealand photographer Suellen Hurling for her picture of Mattias Coutts and George Lee-Rush during the Moth World Championships in Auckland, followed by Sebastiaan Zoomers (NED) and Tom Coehoorn (NED).

A total of 120 marine photographers representing 26 nations took part in the Pantaenius Yacht Racing Image Award 2025.

The awards ceremony took place during the Yacht Racing Forum in Amsterdam.