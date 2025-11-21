Race for Title Tightens at M32 Worlds in Miami

Ryan McKillen’s Surge wins the day and takes overall lead at halfway point of the M32 World Championship in Miami.
TUUCI and ChinaOne.Ningbo aren’t far behind!
Halfway through. 9 races to go.
M32 Worlds – Positions after Day 2
1st Surge – Ryan McKillen 20 15 – – 35 pts
2nd Tuuci – Cy Thompson 18 20 – – 38 pts
3rd ChinaOne.Ningbo – Phil Robertson 25 16 – – 41 pts
4th Dingbat – Bobby Julien 25 28 – – 53 pts
5th Pursuit – Bill Ruh 27 26 – – 53 pts
6th Rated X – Charlie Julien 29 25 – – 54 pts
7th Convexity – Don Wilson 23 35 – – 58 pts
8th YoungBlood – Miles Julien 36 24 – – 60 pts
9th FinalFinal – Jon Desmond 38 44 – – 82 pts
10th Vikings – Hakan Svensson 42 42 – – 84 pts