Race for Title Tightens at M32 Worlds in Miami

Ryan McKillen’s Surge wins the day and takes overall lead at halfway point of the M32 World Championship in Miami.

TUUCI and ChinaOne.Ningbo aren’t far behind!

Halfway through. 9 races to go.

M32 Worlds – Positions after Day 2

1st Surge – Ryan McKillen 20 15 – – 35 pts

2nd Tuuci – Cy Thompson 18 20 – – 38 pts

3rd ChinaOne.Ningbo – Phil Robertson 25 16 – – 41 pts

4th Dingbat – Bobby Julien 25 28 – – 53 pts

5th Pursuit – Bill Ruh 27 26 – – 53 pts

6th Rated X – Charlie Julien 29 25 – – 54 pts

7th Convexity – Don Wilson 23 35 – – 58 pts

8th YoungBlood – Miles Julien 36 24 – – 60 pts

9th FinalFinal – Jon Desmond 38 44 – – 82 pts

10th Vikings – Hakan Svensson 42 42 – – 84 pts

Full results available here . . .