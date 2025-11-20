Opening day of the 44Cup Marina Jandía, Fuerteventura

Team Aqua lead after day one of the 44Cup Marina Jandía but by just one point from Aleph Racing.

Having won the first race, placed third in the second race and then second in the final race of the day, Chris Bake’s Team Aqua leads after day one, but by just one point from Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing with 4, 2, 1.

Second overall, Aleph Racing helm Hugues Lepic was satisfied with their performance. ”We had a good day but Chris Bake had a fantastic day. I’m very pleased for him. It’s great to see that Aqua is back.”

Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing took the second race win and with fifth places either side finished the day in third, four points off the leaders and tied on 11 pts with GeMera of Markus Tornqvist with 2, 5 and 4.

Racing at the 44Cup Marina Jandía, Fuerteventura continues Friday.

44Cup Marina Jandía after 3 races

1st Team Aqua (28) Chris Bake – 1 3 2 – 6 pts

2nd Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic – 4 2 1 – 7 pts

3rd Artemis Racing (26) Torbjorn Tornqvist – 5 1 5 – 11 pts

4th GeMera (30) Markus Tornqvist – 2 5 4 – 11 pts

5th Team Nika (10)Vladimir Prosikhin – 6 4 3 – 13 pts

6th Peninsula Racing (27) John Bassadone -3 10 9 – 22 pts

7th Lanzarote Calero Sailing (22) Daniel Calero 9 – 6 7 – 22 pts

8th Team Charisma (15) Nico Poons – 8 8 6 – 22 pts

9th Wow! Sailing Team (25) Mehmet Taki & Murat Edin – 7 7 8 – 22 pts

10th Warp 5 (20) Jan Scholtes – 10 9 10 – 29 pts