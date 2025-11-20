Hamble Winter Series 2025 – Leaders after Race Week 6

Hamble Winter Series Race Week 6, sponsored by The Bugle, Hamble – Week 6 – 16 November 2025

The wind was 12-15 knots from 035, with the courses stretching from the Meon Shore to the North shore of the Isle of Wight.

Class race winners were:

IRC1 Gavin Howe’s Tigris

IRC2 John Smart’s Jukebox

IRC3 Team Hamble’s Protis

IRC1 – Leaders after Race 10 and overall pts

1st Sunfast 36 Tigris – Gavin Howe – – 1 – – 8 pts

2nd Elan 410 Mad Dash – Sam Tregelles – – 3 – – 20 pts

3rd REFLEX 38 Cougar – James Bathhurst – – DNC – – 38 pts

4th Open 7.50 Cool Runnings – Ross Bowdler – – 2 – – 44 pts

IRC2 – Leaders after Race 10 and overall pts

1st Sigma 38 With Alacrity – Chris & Vanessa Choules – – 2 – – 10 pts

2nd First 35 Hot Rats – Robbie & Lis Robinson – – 5 – – 30 pts

3rd J 109 Mojo risin – Rob Cotterill – – 4 – – 34 pts

4th J 109 Jybe Talkin’ – Chris Burleigh – – 6 – – 43 pts

5th SJ320 Double Trouble of Hamble – David Thompson – – -12 – – 54 pts

6th J 109 Jago – Philip Morgan – – DNC – – 69 pts

7th J/92 Jackdaw – David Ward – – 8 – – 71 pts

8th J109 Jenie – Rosie Berry – – 3 – – 73 pts

9th X 362 Magec – Michael Garvey – – 11 – – 80 pts

10th J 109 Jukebox – John Smart – – 1 – – 84 pts

11th J 92 J’ronimo – David Greenhalgh – – 9 – – 90.8 pts

12th J 92 Luna – Julian Tickner – – 10 – – 100 pts

13th Sigma 38 Kindred Spirit – Johan Wagner & Jon Peerless – – 13 – – 110 pts

14th J 109 Jeroboam – Stephen Davis – – DNC – – 114 pts

15th X-34 Juno – Simon Bottoms – – 7 – – 121 pts

16th J 109 Red Arrow – Robert Gaskin-Rogers – – 16 – – 137 pts

17th SJ 320 Gunsmoke – Anthony Tahourdin – – 15 – – 149 pts

IRC3 – Leaders after Race 10 Race and overall pts

1st Quarter To Protis – Team Hamble – – 1 – – 12 pts

2nd Mustang 30 Banter – Ian Handley & Tim James – – -3 – – 14 pts

3rd HALF TONNE Quokka 9 – James Crew – – 2 – – 19 pts

4th Mustang 30 Erik the Red – Bernard Fyans – – 6 – – 50 pts

5th FIRST 31.7 Memory Maker – Don Forster – – DNC – – 51 pts

6th SIGMA 33 O Prospero of Hamble – Allan Fraser – – DNC – – 52 pts

7th L Giles 39 Whooper – Giovanni Belgrano – – DNC – – 76 pts

8th Quarter To Cartoon – Gavin Doyle – – DNC – – 81 pts

9th Mustang 30 Dark Horse – Rob Macgregor – – 5 – – 81 pts

10th HANSE 292 Humdinger – Peter Cover – – 7 – – 88 pts

11th SIGMA 33 O Stan the Boat – Toby Gorman – – DNC – – 93 pts

12th Impala Polly – Ben Meakins – – 4 – – 100 pts

13th SIGMA 33 O Shadowfax – Clark Rutter – – DNC – – 100 pts

Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com