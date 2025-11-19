Red Bull Italy SailGP boost team ahead of Abu Dhabi Season Grand Final

Phil Robertson is to join Red Bull Italy SailGP as their new driver for the 2026 season.

New Zealander Robertson is very much the SailGP ‘gun-for-hire’ and returns to the driver’s seat having led the Chinese, Spanish and Canadian teams in Seasons 1, 2 & 3 and 4.

In addition Italy’s Jana Germani joins Red Bull Italy as strategist joins SailGP off the back of a glittering career on the Olympic dinghy circuit, during which she won five national titles, three World and European medals and represented her country at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Jimmy Spithill CEO of the Italian SailGP Team is wasting no time . . . Both Robertson and Germani make their debuts at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final which takes place over the weekend of 29-30 November.

Also recruiting is the latest SailGP team, Artemis SailGP, who have added two of Sweden’s brightest young prospects to their roster.

Hugo Christensson and Felicia Fernström will join the team as reserve athletes for the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship. They join a growing line-up that blends homegrown talent with world-class experience.

Already-announced names include driver Nathan Outteridge, strategist Julia Gross and grinder Julius Hallström.

Artemis SailGP CEO Iain Percy said: “At Artemis, we’re committed to identifying, nurturing and developing talent – giving sailors a clear pathway from youth programs to the pinnacle of high-performance sailing.”

Artemis SailGP will reveal its full line-up in the coming weeks before debuting at the 2026 SailGP season opener in Perth (January 17/18).