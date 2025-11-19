Transat Cafe L’Or Le Havre Normandie – All Podiums are complete in Martinique

All four podiums of the Transat Cafe L’Or Le Havre Normandie 2025 race are now complete.
Class 40 teams continue to the finish: with 16 finished by 19 November, 19 still to arrive and 7 retired.
Class 40 – Final Leaders
001 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN – Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU
002 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! – Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN
003 LES INVINCIBLES – William MATHELIN-MOREAUX / Pietro LUCIANI
IMOCA – Final Leaders
001 CHARAL – Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE
002 11TH HOUR RACING – Francesca CLAPCICH / Will HARRIS
003 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE – Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR
Ocana 50 – Final Leaders
001 VIABILIS OCEANS – Baptiste HULIN / Thomas ROUXEL
002 WEWISE – Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN
003 LE RIRE MÉDECIN – LAMOTTE – Luke BERRY / Antoine JOUBERT
ULTIM – Final Leaders
001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE – Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS
002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 – Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ
003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 – Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION