Transat Cafe L’Or Le Havre Normandie – All Podiums are complete in Martinique

All four podiums of the Transat Cafe L’Or Le Havre Normandie 2025 race are now complete.

Class 40 teams continue to the finish: with 16 finished by 19 November, 19 still to arrive and 7 retired.

Class 40 – Final Leaders

001 SEAFRIGO – SOGESTRAN – Guillaume PIROUELLE / Cédric CHATEAU

002 SNSM FAITES UN DON ! – Corentin DOUGUET / Axel TRÉHIN

003 LES INVINCIBLES – William MATHELIN-MOREAUX / Pietro LUCIANI

IMOCA – Final Leaders

001 CHARAL – Jérémie BEYOU / Morgan LAGRAVIÈRE

002 11TH HOUR RACING – Francesca CLAPCICH / Will HARRIS

003 MACIF SANTÉ PRÉVOYANCE – Sam GOODCHILD / Loïs BERREHAR

Ocana 50 – Final Leaders

001 VIABILIS OCEANS – Baptiste HULIN / Thomas ROUXEL

002 WEWISE – Pierre QUIROGA / Gaston MORVAN

003 LE RIRE MÉDECIN – LAMOTTE – Luke BERRY / Antoine JOUBERT

ULTIM – Final Leaders

001 SVR – LAZARTIGUE – Tom LAPERCHE / Franck CAMMAS

002 SODEBO ULTIM 3 – Thomas COVILLE / Benjamin SCHWARTZ

003 ACTUAL ULTIM 4 – Anthony MARCHAND / Julien VILLION