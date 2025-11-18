World Sailing in fight to remain in 2028 Olympics

The recent World Sailing Annual Conference tasked the Olympic Classes Sub-Committee with producing new Olympic event and race formats for LA28.

Immediate changes to the event and race formats were necessary following the strict International Olympic Committee (IOC) conditions for sailing to retain its 330 athlete allocation at the 2028 Los Angeles Games (LA28).

World Sailing was required to increase sailings value to the Olympic Movement by increasing the number of people who watch Olympic Sailing and for the duration of their engagement.

Five criteria were outlined to meet the IOC conditions for sailing to retain its athlete quota at 330 athletes for LA28.

1. Shorten the opening series by removing at least 20 per cent of the races and scheduling the remaining races over three days for all events, while retaining one dedicated medal day per event.

2. Align with LA28 and OBS on the optimal distribution of races and competition days across the Games window – including the potential to begin before the Opening Ceremony – to minimise the event footprint and resource requirements.

3. Reduce the target time for dinghy races to enhance the broadcast impact and allow for a more compact competition schedule.

4. Ensure a joint decision by LA28, World Sailing and OBS on whether more than one contingency day per event is required, based on the specific conditions of the field of play and the overall competition schedule.

5. Further streamline operations and enhance efficiency by reviewing and reducing the number of support boats (sic) required, minimising container use, reviewing official training time and venue access, and encouraging equipment sharing.

These were agreed and the new shortened event format announced last week by World Sailing as a move designed to maximise spectator engagement and broadcast coverage.

In addition The Olympic Classes Sub-Committee chaired by Markus Schwendtner was presented with a list of criteria as a guide to the formation, evaluation and selection of new race format(s) for the LA28 Sailing Competition.

Two points were mandatory:

1. Predictability

a. The competition schedule must have a reliable start and finish time for each race, avoiding General Recalls and race restarts.

b. The race that determines which competitors progress to the Medal Series can be identified in the competition schedule.

c. The race that determines the medallists can be identified in the competition schedule.

2. Maximum medal opportunities

a. Maximise the number of nations that have a realistic probability of winning a medal in the last race (e.g., minimum 20% probability).

b. Maximise the number of nations that have a realistic probability to qualify to the last race (e.g., minimum 20% probability).

c. The scoring system is designed to minimise probability that finalists in the Medal Series and medallists are determined before the last race of the of the Opening Series and Medal Series respectively

And also to be considered in producing the new race formats were:

3. Simple Excitement

a. The format is simple to explain and understand

b. Each race is exciting and compelling to watch

c. It is intuitive to understanding who is winning and why

4. Performance rewarded

a. Strong performance throughout the regatta increases the chance of winning

b. Strong performance throughout the opening series increases the chance of progress to the medal series

c. Strong performance throughout the medal series increases the chance of winning

To date no announcement has been made by World Sailing as to the format(s) to be used by individual classes at LA28, although it is expected that considerable change will be required to achieve the criteria requested by the IOC.

Sailweb has requested comment from World Sailing.



Read the LA28 Olympic Format Selection Criteria endorsed by The World Sailing Board in their October 2025 meeting.

Related Post . . .

Olympic Sailing – Crisis? What Crisis?

Paris 2024 Olympics – On a wing and a prayer