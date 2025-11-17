Transat Cafe L’Or – Pirouelle and Chateau (Seafrigo-Sogestran) win Class 40

Guillaume Pirouelle and Cedric Chateau (Seafrigo-Sogestran) have won Class 40 of the Transat Cafe L’Or Le Havre Normandie.

Pirouelle and Chateau crossed the finish line of the the biennial double-handed race from Le Havre to Martiniqueo at 15:57:43hrs local time (19:57:43Hrs UTC) Monday.

The Class40 rankings are based on adding the time of the first leg to this second leg, after Jury.

Thus after Pirouelle and Chateau finished the clock started for a truly nail biting wait for second placed Corentin Douguet and Axel Tréhin (SNSM Faites un don!) to appear with a delta of 21 minutes and 38 seconds to claim the win

But time ran out for Douguet and Tréhin who had not only led much of the first leg but also this leg across the Atlantic from Spain.

They crossed the line 28 minutes and 59 seconds after Seafrigo. The Normandy duo had won by 7 minutes and 21 seconds, sailing 4869 nautical miles to SNSM’s 4185.