Full steam ahead as Ian Walker joins Athena Racing as CEO

Sir Ben Ainslie’s Athena Racing has announced that world-renowned sailor and high-performance executive Ian Walker has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of its America’s Cup Challenge.

Walker is no stranger to the America’s Cup, having skippered Britain’s Wight Lightning in the 31st America’s Cup in 2003. He has also led three Ocean Race campaigns, culminating in victory in the 2014–15 edition with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing.

Walker joins the British America’s Cup team as it struggles to regain momentum after the acrimonious split with major financial backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe. This left Ainslie in the awkward position of Challenger of Record for AC38 but having to rebuild a viable, functioning team.

Ainslie has yet to reveal a new financial backer and design team to prepare their AC75 to the new version of the class rules for the Cup in 2027, but this bold move will signal that it is going to be a class act.

The move reunites Walker with Athena Racing Team Principal Ben Ainslie, a former Team GB teammate at the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and brings him back into world class racing.

Ainslie said . . . “Ian is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success with high-performance campaigns across the very top of our sport, there are very few people as qualified, both on and off the water,”

“He also understands the complexity of running teams that need to be at the forefront of innovation and performance while meeting both budget and timeline demands”

“For AC38, that timeline is tight, and we needed a CEO who could hit the ground running and Ian can do that, he understands how to drive teams forward and the importance of continuity in achieving the ultimate goal.”

A two-time Olympic medallist, Walker expressed his excitement on returning to the sharp end of elite competition;

“It’s an exciting moment to return to the America’s Cup with a British challenge that has the continuity of the last three campaigns, alongside the recent creation of the America’s Cup Partnership (ACP). That was a big part of my decision to take this on, because I believe in what the ACP is trying to achieve – creating a sustainable, viable commercial business model for the competition. I’ve also worked with several members of the team previously, which gives me real confidence in what we’re building together.”

“The Cup has evolved enormously since I was last involved in terms of the boats, the technology, and even the balance between sailors and designers. But at its core, it remains unchanged, it’s about managing your resources, getting the best out of your people, and making every second count, in a race against time, and the clock is ticking.”

Walker concluded: “The America’s Cup transcends the sport of sailing and has so much untapped potential. I am excited about what lies ahead, just imagine how cool it would be for the team to win it for Britain.”

