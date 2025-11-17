Melges 24 U.S. Nationals – Dark Horse claims overall 2025 title

Cuyler Morris’ Dark Horse claimed the overall 2025 Melges 24 USA National Championship title, while John Shockey’s Wombmates Racing captured the Corinthian division.

Cuyler Morris sailing with tactician Manu Weiller, Charlie Smythe, Dean Curtis and Mark Ivey is the new USA Melges 24 National Champions.

John Shockey’s Wombmates Racing clinched the Corinthian title. Finishing 16th overall, he and crew members Timothy Zacher, Ian Moran, Michael Komar, and Eliot Caple captured their very first major Melges 24 trophy.

Melges 24 US Nationals – Final Open Leaders (38 entries)

1st (USA) Cuyler Morris, Dark Horse

2nd (USA) Bora Gulari, Mavi

3rd (USA) Joel Ronning, Catapult

Best GBR 22nd Stuart Simpson Team Barbarians

Melges 24 US Nationals – Final Classic Leaders (18 entries)

1st (USA) John Shockey, Wombates Racing

2nd (USA) John Poulson, Longshot

3rd (CAN) Dan Berezin, Surprise

Best GBR 6th Stuart Simpson Team Barbarians

Full results available here . . .