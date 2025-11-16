PredictWind A-Cat Worlds – Double championship victory for Poland

The 2025 PredictWind A-Cat Worlds at Milford Beach, New Zealand, finished with a double championship victory for Poland.

Poland’s Jakub Surowiec won his third successive Open/Foiler division World Champion title, while compatriot Jacek Noetzel clinched the Classic Word Championship with a day to spare.

Surowiec finished with a two point lead after 12 races, second was the USA’s Ravi Parent, after an eighth in the first race of the final day derailed his challenge despite a first and second in the final two races.

Australia’s Darren Bundock also saved his best to the last day, posting a 1, 2, 1 scoreline to take third place on the open/foiler podium, pushing compatriot Adam Beattie down to fourth overall.

The Classic (non foiling) fleet was decided Saturday when Poland’s Jacek Noetzel scored his tenth and final win in the 12 race series.

Noetzel took the title with an 11 point advantage ahead of Australia’s Jamie Jochheim who placed second behind Kiwi Mike Drummond in Race 11 and then won the final race Sunday to confirm second overall.

Andrew Landenberger of Australia was third on the podium with Drummond in fourth.

A-Class Open/Foiler division 2025 World Championship – Final Leaders

A-Class Classic division 2025 World Championship – Final Leaders

Full results available here . . .