Melges 24 U.S. National Championship – Textbook day for Joel Ronning and his team

Three races completed on the opening day of the 2025 Melges 24 U.S. National Championship at Pensacola YC.

Joel Ronning and the crew of Catapult posted a 1, 1, 2 scoreline to take a ten point lead on day one in light air conditions with gentle shifts on Pensacola Bay.

Anthony Kotoun was a close challenger with a 2 and 1 after recovering from a 12th in the opening race, but were edged into third by Cuyler Morris with a 6, 5, 3 posting 14 pts to lead the chasing group.

Leading Corinthian is John Shockey’s Wombates Racing in 11th overall with 32 pts.

Best placed British competitor is Stuart Simpson and his Team Barbarians in 4th Corinthian and 20th overall.

Melges 24 US Nationals – Leading Results after 3 Races

1st (USA) Joel Ronning, Catapult: 1-1-2 = 4 pts

2nd (USA) Cuyler Morris, Dark Horse: 6-5-3 = 14 pts

3rd (USA) Anthony Kotoun, Wahgwan: 12-2-1 = 15 pts

4th (USA) Peter McClennen, Gamecock: 3-4-9 = 16 pts

5th (USA) Sandy Askew, Flying Jenny: 2-7-8 = 17 pts

Corinthian/ Overall, leading results (18 entries)

1st / 11th (USA) John Shockey, Wombates Racing: 7-16-12 = 32 pts

2nd / 16th (USA) John Poulson, Longshot: 29-10-14 = 53 pts

3rd / 18th (USA) Steve Suddath, 3 1/2 Men: 19-14-24 = 57 pts

4th / 20th(GBR) Stuart Simpson, Team Barbarians: 17-19-30 = 66 pts

5th / 21st (USA) Davis McLeod, Mojo: 20-20-28 = 68 pts

Full results available here . . .