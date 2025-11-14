A-Class Catamaran Worlds – Surowiec and Noetzel of Poland dominated day 4

The 2025 PredictWind A-Cat Worlds in New Zealand for Foiler and Classic Divisions managed a full day of racing Friday at Milford Beach, New Zealand.

In the Open foiler class Jakub Surowiec of Poland dominated the day with three race wins and moves to the overall lead after six races.

Ravi Parent USA drops to second after a 4, 3, 4, scoreline, and Adam Beatie AUS takes third overall with a 3, 2, 2 score.

Darren Bundock AUS now sits in fourth and Lamberto Casari of Italy is fifth.

In the Classic class Poland’s Jacek Noetzel continued his winning streak with three more race wins, to stretch to a nine point lead after eight races.

Australia’s Jamie Jochhelm tracked Noetzel with a 2, 2, 2 scoreline in second overall, and Andrew Landenberger AUS maintains his third place with a string of third place finishes.

Racing continues through Sunday 16 November 2025.