2025 OK Dinghy season heading into record territory

The 2025 OK Dinghy season has all the hallmarks of being another epic year for the class.

Entry has officially opened for the 2025 OK Dinghy World Championship. After the Worlds in Brisbane, Australia, the OK Dinghy returns to Circolo Vela Arco and Garda Trentino on Lake Garda from 12-19 September.

High numbers were always expected for this championship, delayed since 2021 because of the pandemic, and are at 85+ since entry opened beginning of March. An expression of interest survey was opened in 2024 and has attracted a huge response, with 259 sailors from 18 countries signing up.

Anything approaching that number will easily make it the largest OK Dinghy event ever held, smashing the previous record of 145 boats at the 2012 World Championship.

This World Championship follows on from the very successful European Championship held in Arco in 2023, which attracted 112 entries.

The season begins with the traditional Spring Cup in Medemblik, The Netherlands, in May.

Then at the end of June the fleet heads to Germany, with a first stop at Kieler Woche, and then a week later on to Warnemunde for the European Championship, held as part of the Warnemunder Woche.

In September, there is another double bill of the World Championship at Arco on Lake Garda, with already more than 85 confirmed entries, followed by the Autumn Trophy at Bandol, on the French Riviera.

In addition, the class is relaunching its Euro Tour, which was curtailed in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. Further details will be announced soon.

2025 World Championship entry here . . .