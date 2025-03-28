Charles Nicholson the man who started it all with the 5.5 Metre K-1 “The Deb”

Charles Nicholson, the man who started it all

Charles Nicholson, Yacht designer and owner of the famous Camper & Nicholson boatyard, had initiated the new class and in 1949 presented the Prototype 5.5 Metre K-1 “The Deb”.

Already in 1950 the IYRU acknowledged the International status of the Class as well as its Olympic future. In 1952 the first Olympic Sailing regattas in Helsinki where showing ample 5.5m participation.

The 5.5’s stayed an Olympic Class until 1968 and a great number of famous designers, boatyards and helmsmen reconfirmed the importance of the Class for the International yacht racing scene. Almost 800 boats so far having been built worldwide.

The boats are a pure pleasure to sail.

Anyone having experienced the unique upwind abilities and the challenge to handle the huge spinnakers downwind, will have understood, why so many regatta sailors have been attracted to these boats.

If you wish to sail on board one of these fantastic racing machines and be involved in pure yacht racing, do not hesitate to contact one of the National Class Associations.

5.5 Metre Upcoming Events – 2025

The 5.5 Metre Class offers a wide range of International regattas in selected prime locations.

The 2025 Scandinavian Gold Cup and World Championship is being held in Sopot, Poland, from 5-13 June . . . See event Website here

Header image – 5.5 Metre GER 120, Löwi, was on display recently at Boot Düsseldorf