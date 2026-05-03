Congressional Cup – Berntsson and Poole lead semi-final knockout stage

The stage is set for a thrilling finale at the 61st Congressional Cup as the final four teams were confirmed today on the penultimate day of racing in Long Beach, CA.

After the completion of the double round robin qualifying series, Cole Tapper and his Kairos Racing team from Sydney, Australia secured the last remaining semi-final berth to join USA’s Chris Poole, Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson, and Switzerland’s Eric Monnin in the championship event’s knockout stage.

By day’s end, the semi-finals were already delivering high drama, with USA’s Chris Poole/Riptide Racing taking a commanding 2-0 lead over Tapper, while Berntsson also surged ahead 2-0 against Monnin, leaving both trailing teams facing must-win races Sunday.

Congressional Cup semi-final after 2 rounds

Semi-final racing resumes Sunday at Belmont Pier to be followed by the petit-final and final.

All competing teams will also feature in a separate fleet race and parade of sail. Spectator viewing is free at the Congressional Cup Stadium.