Melges 24 World Championship Early Bird Entry deadline is approaching

In just over a week, the Melges 24 European Sailing Series will spring back to life.

For the first time in its history, the Melges 24 World Championship will take place in the Adriatic Sea, marking a significant milestone for the class.

The Melges 24 World Championship is set for Trieste 20 – 27 September: within days of opening entries, 40 teams had already signed up. Sixty boats on the start line is now well within reach. Note the Early Bird Entry deadline is approaching on 1 April.

But first up: the 2025 Melges 24 European Sailing Series opening act takes place in Opatija, Croatia. Hosted by Yacht Club Croatia. The event runs from 3 – 6 April. The Croatian class, now the second largest in the world, proudly holds both the European title and the European Sailing Series crown.

Seventeen entries are confirmed for the Opatija regatta, including the reigning Continental Champion and serious contenders such as the Corinthian World Champions aboard Mataran 24, helmed by Ante Botica.

In the Corinthian division, teams like Miles Quinton’s Zhik Race Team (GBR), Akos Csolto’s Chinook (HUN), and Stipe Cesic’s Little A (CRO) will face off against returning powerhouse Taki 4, helmed by Niccolo Bertola.

From Opatija, the Series continues to Trogir for the Croatian Open Nationals (May 1–4), then moves to Riva del Garda (May 23–25) for one of the most iconic lake regattas — also serving as the Melges 24 Italian Championship.

Event four takes us north to Struer, Denmark (June 20–22). Then, two regattas will run concurrently: in the north, Grundig Hankø Race Week in Norway (June 26–29), and further south, the Austrian National Championship on Lake Attersee (June 27–29), a favourite among Melges 24 sailors.

The seventh stage will bring the fleet back to the Adriatic in Monfalcone (July 4–7), where an increased turnout is expected, as this will mark the final stretch leading up to the Melges 24 World Championship — which will also serve as the Series finale. Note the Early Bird Entry deadline is approaching on 1 April.

Before the Worlds, two more National Championships will take place in Northern Europe: Middelfart, Denmark (August 29–31), and Fredrikstad, Norway (September 4–6).

For those already eyeing the Worlds in the South, there’s also a chance to test the Trieste waters at the Pre-Worlds, scheduled for 5 – 7 September.