BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival – Hot racing, warm water and cool parties

Boats from fourteen different countries – and racing enthusiasts from many more – are about to converge upon the stunning British Virgin Islands sailing grounds for the 52nd BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival.

With the help of its generous sponsors and dedicated community, the event couldn’t be more ready to welcome the fleet of 2025 to the thrill of hot trade wind racing, warm water and cool parties.

In addition to Antigua, other countries represented this year include the UK, USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, BVI, US Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, France and St Maarten.

The week of festivities starts with the Sailing Festival on Tuesday 1 April, when the legendary Round Tortola Race for the Nanny Cay Cup is sailed.

Followed by the Scrub Island Invitational on Wednesday 2 April, a short 11 nautical mile sail to Scrub Island Resort and Marina where a fabulous beach party awaits at Marina Cay.

Friday 4 April will start the three-day Spring Regatta where the competition will truly play out.

