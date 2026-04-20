Henri-Lloyd Warsash Spring Championship First Weekend

The first weekend of the Henri-Lloyd Warsash Spring Championship completed six races for Group and seven for White Group.

Three windward/leeward, 2-lap courses followed by around the cans to finish closer to the Southampton Water were set on Saturday, with a windward/leeward and Solent course for Sunday.

In IRC 2 Tim Webb’s Swan 45 Luna currently leads with Chris Jones’ J111 Journeymaker 11 in second. In IRC 2 Jukebox, John Smart’s J109 leads with a consistent scoreline, currently discarding a second. And in IRC 3 Sam Laidlaw’s ¼ tonner BLT-Aguila leads with six firsts.

The White Group consisted of a very competitive group of SB20s. After the first weekend just one point separates Mark Gillett’s PB11 Twenty and Charles Whelan’s Reservoir Bod.

Henri-Lloyd and Warsash Sailing Club are looking forward to the Performance 30 and 40 classes event in conjunction with IRC Black Group next weekend 25/26 April.

Black Group

IRC 1 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (11 entries)

1st Luna Tim Webb – – 1 2 2 2 1 -4 – – 8 pts

2nd Journeymaker11 Chris Jones – – 4 3 -6 3 2 1 – – 13 pts

3rd Checkmate XX Nigel Biggs – – 2 1 1 1 -12 12 – – 17 pts

4th Jitterbug Cornel Riklin – – 3 -6 5 4 3 5 – – 20 pts

5th Jagerbomb Paul Griffiths – – -6 4 4 5 6 2 – – 21 pts

6th Frequent Flyer Ellie Wollmann – – 5 5 3 -7 5 3 – – 21 pts

IRC 2 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (16 entries)

1st Jukebox John Smart -2 1 1 2 2 1 – – 7 pts

2nd Jump 2 it Kevin Taylor 4 3 4 1 1 -5 – – 13 pts

3rd Jumping Jellyfish David Richards 1 2 3 3 4 -17 – – 13 pts

4th Frank 4 Oliver Love 3 -6 2 4 3 2 – – 14 pts

5th Joy Steve Butters -7 4 5 7 5 4 – – 25 pts

6th Nightjar Jack Banks 6 -7 6 6 6 3 – – 27 pts

IRC 3 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (15 entries)

1st Aguila Sam Laidlaw -1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd PACIFIST Duncan Peace 2 2 2 -3 3 3 – – 12 pts

3rd Quokka Peter Rutter 3 5 4 2 -10 2 – – 16 pts

4th Banter Ian Handley 4 3 3 -7 7 7 – – 24 pts

5th 2XS Aindriu McCormack 6 -10 7 5 2 5 – – 25 pts

6th Betty Jon Powell 5 6 8 -10 4 4 – – 27 pts

Full Black Group results available here . . .

White Group

SB20 – Leaders after 7 races, 1 discard (8 entries)

1st 3820 Mark Gillett PBII Twenty -3 1 2 2 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 3758 Charles Whelan Reservoir Bod 1 2 1 1 -5 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd 3336 Andy Williams Great White Lies 2 -3 3 3 3 3 3 – – 17 pts

Full White Group results available here . . .