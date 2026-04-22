Sophia dominates IMA’s Caribbean Maxi Multihull Series

This year’s spring IMA Caribbean Maxi Multihull Series (CMMS) had a resounding winner in Marcos Sirota’s Sophia.

The 63ft trimaran not only competed in all four events, but won the multihull class in two and podiumed in all.

The defending champions, the Nisbet family’s Gunboat 72 Layla, reached the podium but was pipped at the post to second by Rich McKinney’s Gunboat 68 Little Wing.

The series once again comprised four events, starting at the end of January with the Caribbean Multihull Challenge in St Maarten, followed by the RORC Caribbean 600, St Maarten Heineken Regatta and culminating in April’s BVI Spring Regatta and Sailing Festival in Tortola.

The maxi multihull fleet is now lining up for the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Multihull Challenge (MMMC) which begins with the Tre Golfi Multihull Trophy, part of Tre Golfi Sailing Week. Organised by the Naples-based Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia (CRVI).

This takes place alongside the IMA Maxi European Championship over 22-28 May. It is unique in the MMMC for featuring both inshore and offshore races, starting with the CRVI’s historic Regata dei Tre Golfi, which celebrates its 71st edition this year.

Following this are four days of coastal racing on the Gulf of Napoli, usually including a picturesque lap of Capri.

The MMMC’s sole multihull-only event, the Multihull Cup, takes place at the end of September in glamorous Porto Adriano, just to the west of the Bay of Palma on Majorca.