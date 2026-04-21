Semaine Olympique Française – Tuesday Results

Day two of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — second stop of the Sailing Grand Slam with 705 competitors from 59 nations.
With the end of the preliminary series, the dinghies split into gold and silver Elimination series fleets for Wednesday.
With the new format all points from the opening days are dropped and ranking positions are carried forward.
Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 2
QFOiL Men – Leaders after 7 races (67 entries)
1st Nicolo RENNA – – 14 pts
2nd CHN Kun BI – – 16 pts
3rd FRA Louis PIGNOLET – – 20 pts
No GBR
QFOiL Women – Leaders after 7 races (41 entries)
1st CHN Zheng YAN – – 20 pts
2nd NZL Aimee BRIGHT – – 20 pts
3rd ISR Tamar STEINBERG – – 22 pts
4th ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 22 pts
GBR:
27th GBR Lucy KENYON – – 116 pts
Kite Men – Leaders after 8 races (44 entries)
1st ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 8 pts
3rd SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 8 pts
2nd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 10 pts
GBR:
10th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 28 pts
Kite Women – Leaders after 8 races (22 entries)
1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 7 pts
2nd CHN Si WANG – – 10 pts
3rd ARG Catalina TURIENZO – – 25 pts
GBR:
4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 26 pts
12th GBR Ella GEIGER – – 59 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 4 races (136 entries)
1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 pts
2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 5 pts
3rd FRA Lorenzo MAYER – – 6 pts
4th AUS Matt WEARN – – 10 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 5 races (84 entries)
1st ITA Maxime VAN DE WERKEN-JONKER – – 12 pts
2nd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 13 pts
3rd AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 16 pts
4th IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 17 pts
No GBR
Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (36 entries)
1st ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 9 pts
2nd ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 22 pts
3rd GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 24 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (47 entries)
1st ITA Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 11 pts
2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 13 pts
3rd ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 16 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races (24 entries)
1st CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 16 pts
2nd ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 3 pts
3rd AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 25 pts
GBR:
21st GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – – 83 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (45 entries)
1st USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH – – 16 pts
2nd IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 18 pts
3rd NZL Sam BACON and Blake MCGLASHAN – – 20 pts
No GBR