Semaine Olympique Française – Tuesday Results

Day two of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères — second stop of the Sailing Grand Slam with 705 competitors from 59 nations.

With the end of the preliminary series, the dinghies split into gold and silver Elimination series fleets for Wednesday.

With the new format all points from the opening days are dropped and ranking positions are carried forward.

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 2

QFOiL Men – Leaders after 7 races (67 entries)

1st Nicolo RENNA – – 14 pts

2nd CHN Kun BI – – 16 pts

3rd FRA Louis PIGNOLET – – 20 pts

No GBR

QFOiL Women – Leaders after 7 races (41 entries)

1st CHN Zheng YAN – – 20 pts

2nd NZL Aimee BRIGHT – – 20 pts

3rd ISR Tamar STEINBERG – – 22 pts

4th ITA Marta MAGGETTI – – 22 pts

GBR:

27th GBR Lucy KENYON – – 116 pts

Kite Men – Leaders after 8 races (44 entries)

1st ITA Riccardo PIANOSI – – 8 pts

3rd SGP Maximilian MAEDER – – 8 pts

2nd SUI Gian STRAGIOTTI – – 10 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Sam DICKINSON – – 28 pts

Kite Women – Leaders after 8 races (22 entries)

1st FRA Lauriane NOLOT – – 7 pts

2nd CHN Si WANG – – 10 pts

3rd ARG Catalina TURIENZO – – 25 pts

GBR:

4th GBR Lily YOUNG – – 26 pts

12th GBR Ella GEIGER – – 59 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 4 races (136 entries)

1st GBR Michael BECKETT – – 3 pts

2nd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 5 pts

3rd FRA Lorenzo MAYER – – 6 pts

4th AUS Matt WEARN – – 10 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 5 races (84 entries)

1st ITA Maxime VAN DE WERKEN-JONKER – – 12 pts

2nd ITA Chiara BENINI FLORIANI – – 13 pts

3rd AUS Zoe THOMSON – – 16 pts

4th IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 17 pts

No GBR

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (36 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 9 pts

2nd ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 22 pts

3rd GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 24 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 5 races (47 entries)

1st ITA Giacomo FERRARI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 11 pts

2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 13 pts

3rd ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 16 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races (24 entries)

1st CHN Yingqian WANG and Xiaoya SU – – 16 pts

2nd ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 3 pts

3rd AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 25 pts

GBR:

21st GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – – 83 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (45 entries)

1st USA Andrew MOLLERUS and Trevor BORNARTH – – 16 pts

2nd IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 18 pts

3rd NZL Sam BACON and Blake MCGLASHAN – – 20 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .