Finn Open Europeans – Italy’s Alessandro Marega seals it in Cannes

Italy’s Alessandro Marega has won the Finn European Championship in Cannes after the final day brought even more drama and turnarounds.

Valerian Lebrun, from France, ended up second, and European Master, while Hungary’s Kristof Kaiser won the bronze.

Best placed Brit was Nick Craig in ninth place overall.

Unfortunately, the only racing held was the two gold fleet races, amid forecasts of strong wind and storms, while the silver fleet were held on shore and then abandoned.



Lebrun won the opening gold race in winds of up to 18 knots and big seas with Marega in second, setting up a final race showdown.

The wind decreased a lot for the final race with some big shifts, and ended in heavy rain and 15-16 knots as the first front came through.

Britain’s Nick Craig led the second gold race, but didn’t see the new mark on the second upwind and headed to the wrong mark.

Switzerland’s Christoph Burger took the right one to lead, but it was Australia’s Paul Mckenzie who won, followed by Burger and Marega.

With Lebrun in eighth, Alessandro Marega became the 2024 Finn European Champion.

Finn Europeans – Final Leaders after 8 races (150 entries)

1st ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA — 16.0 pts

2nd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN — 23.0 pts

3rd HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER — 37.0 pts

4th POR 21 Filipe SILVA — 40.0 pts

5th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE — 46.0 pts

6th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER — 50.0 pts

7th NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN — 53.0 pts

8th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY — 67.0 pts

9th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG — 82.0 pts

10th NED 29 Bas de WAAL — 82.0 pts

Other GBR:

14th GBR Lawrence CRISPIN

42nd GBR Richard SHARP

62nd GBR John GREENWOOD

98th GB Soeren VONSILD

126th GBR Andy DENISON

131st GBR Russell NEW

138th GBR Peter BLICK

Masters

1st FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN

2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA

3rd SUI 7 Christoph BURGER

Grand Master

1st AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE

2nd NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN

3rd GBR 790 Nick CRAIG

Great Grand Masters

1st FRA 38 Michel AUDOIN

2nd GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN

3rd NED 703 Eric BAKKER

Legends

1st NED 50 Jan ZETZEMA

2nd SUI 1 Hans FATZER

3rd ESP 39 Jose Maria PUJADAS

U23

1st HUN 131 Svastits ATTILA

2nd HUN 181 Gaál CSABA

Senior

1st ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA

2nd HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER

3rd POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI