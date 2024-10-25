Finn Open Europeans – Italy’s Alessandro Marega seals it in Cannes

Italy’s Alessandro Marega has won the Finn European Championship in Cannes after the final day brought even more drama and turnarounds.
Valerian Lebrun, from France, ended up second, and European Master, while Hungary’s Kristof Kaiser won the bronze.
Best placed Brit was Nick Craig in ninth place overall.
Unfortunately, the only racing held was the two gold fleet races, amid forecasts of strong wind and storms, while the silver fleet were held on shore and then abandoned.
Lebrun won the opening gold race in winds of up to 18 knots and big seas with Marega in second, setting up a final race showdown.
The wind decreased a lot for the final race with some big shifts, and ended in heavy rain and 15-16 knots as the first front came through.
Britain’s Nick Craig led the second gold race, but didn’t see the new mark on the second upwind and headed to the wrong mark.
Switzerland’s Christoph Burger took the right one to lead, but it was Australia’s Paul Mckenzie who won, followed by Burger and Marega.
With Lebrun in eighth, Alessandro Marega became the 2024 Finn European Champion.
Finn Europeans – Final Leaders after 8 races (150 entries)
1st ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA — 16.0 pts
2nd FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN — 23.0 pts
3rd HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER — 37.0 pts
4th POR 21 Filipe SILVA — 40.0 pts
5th AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE — 46.0 pts
6th SUI 7 Christoph BURGER — 50.0 pts
7th NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN — 53.0 pts
8th HUN 5 Tibor PALLAY — 67.0 pts
9th GBR 790 Nick CRAIG — 82.0 pts
10th NED 29 Bas de WAAL — 82.0 pts
Other GBR:
14th GBR Lawrence CRISPIN
42nd GBR Richard SHARP
62nd GBR John GREENWOOD
98th GB Soeren VONSILD
126th GBR Andy DENISON
131st GBR Russell NEW
138th GBR Peter BLICK
Masters
1st FRA 111 Valérian LEBRUN
2nd POR 21 Filipe SILVA
3rd SUI 7 Christoph BURGER
Grand Master
1st AUS 22 Paul McKENZIE
2nd NED 6 Martijn van MUYDEN
3rd GBR 790 Nick CRAIG
Great Grand Masters
1st FRA 38 Michel AUDOIN
2nd GBR 74 Lawrence CRISPIN
3rd NED 703 Eric BAKKER
Legends
1st NED 50 Jan ZETZEMA
2nd SUI 1 Hans FATZER
3rd ESP 39 Jose Maria PUJADAS
U23
1st HUN 131 Svastits ATTILA
2nd HUN 181 Gaál CSABA
Senior
1st ITA 1103 Alessandro MAREGA
2nd HUN 808 Kristóf KAISER
3rd POL 6 Bartosz SZYDLOWSKI