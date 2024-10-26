45th Edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race concluded on Saturday

An intense and enthralling 2024 Rolex Middle Sea Race concluded on Saturday 26 October.

Contested by an international fleet of 112 yachts, the 45th edition of the 606-nautical mile race was typically challenging and presented crews with a myriad of weather conditions.



The principal success stories of the 2024 Rolex Middle Sea Race:

Red Bandit, TP52, skippered by Carl-Peter Forster – Overall Winner under IRC

Scallywag 100, Dovell Custom, skippered by David Witt – Monohull Line Honours

Marina 21, First 36, Milan Kolacek & Milan Tomek – Double-Handed Class Winner IRC

Kuka 3, Cookson 50, Franco Niggeler – Boccale del Mediterraneo Trophy ORC



IRC Overall & winner Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy

Red Bandit, Carl-Peter Forster, GER

IRC Class Winners

IRC 1 Balthasar, Rogier Overveld, MLT

IRC 2 Red Bandit, Carl-Peter Forster, GER

IRC 3 Long Courrier, Géry Trentesaux, FRA

IRC 4 Elusive 2, Aaron, Christoph & Maya Podesta, MLT

IRC 5 Calypso, Sebastian Ripard & Daniel Calascione, MLT

IRC 6 Zephyr, Simon Toms, GBR

ORC Category Overall & winner Boccale del Mediterraneo Trophy

Kuka 3, Franco Niggeler, SUI

ORC Class Winners

ORC 2 Kuka 3, Franco Niggeler, SUI

ORC 3 Afazik Impulse, Yves Grosjean, FRA

ORC 4 Elusive 2, Aaron, Christoph & Maya Podesta, MLT

ORC 5 Marina 21, Milan Kolacek & Milan Tomek, CRO

ORC 6 Calypso, Sebastian Ripard and Daniel Calascione, MLT

Monohull Line Honours & winner RLR Trophy, winner Malta Tourism Authority Trophy (First Foreign Boat)

Scallywag 100, David Witt, HKG

First Boat with Maltese skipper & majority Maltese crew – winner Transport Malta Trophy

Artie III, Lee Satariano & Christian Ripard, MLT

First Maltese Boat under IRC & winner Arthur Podesta Trophy

Elusive 2, Aaron, Christoph & Maya Podesta, MLT

First Maltese Boat under ORC & winner Teddie Borg Trophy

Calypso, Sebastian Ripard and Daniel Calascione, MLT

Yachting Malta Nations Cup (Country with three best IRC corrected times)

France – Teasing Machine, Spirit of Lorina, Long Courrier,

Italian Ambassador’s Trophy for Sportsmanship

Jarhead, Gary Merceica, MLT & JYS Jan, Claudio Bugeja, MLT

First Italian boat under ORC & winner Federazione Italian Vela Trophy

BeWild, Renzo Grottesi, ITA

MOCRA award for best Multihull

Picomole, Aldo Fumagalli, ITA

RMYC Sustainability Award

Sagola Spartivento, Beppe Fornich, ITA

77 out 112 boats completed the course, 35 retired.

The 46th Rolex Middle Sea Race will start on Saturday, 18 October 2025.