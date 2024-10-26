45th Edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race concluded on Saturday

An intense and enthralling 2024 Rolex Middle Sea Race concluded on Saturday 26 October.
Contested by an international fleet of 112 yachts, the 45th edition of the 606-nautical mile race was typically challenging and presented crews with a myriad of weather conditions.
The principal success stories of the 2024 Rolex Middle Sea Race:
- Red Bandit, TP52, skippered by Carl-Peter Forster – Overall Winner under IRC
- Scallywag 100, Dovell Custom, skippered by David Witt – Monohull Line Honours
- Marina 21, First 36, Milan Kolacek & Milan Tomek – Double-Handed Class Winner IRC
- Kuka 3, Cookson 50, Franco Niggeler – Boccale del Mediterraneo Trophy ORC
IRC Overall & winner Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy
Red Bandit, Carl-Peter Forster, GER
IRC Class Winners
IRC 1 Balthasar, Rogier Overveld, MLT
IRC 2 Red Bandit, Carl-Peter Forster, GER
IRC 3 Long Courrier, Géry Trentesaux, FRA
IRC 4 Elusive 2, Aaron, Christoph & Maya Podesta, MLT
IRC 5 Calypso, Sebastian Ripard & Daniel Calascione, MLT
IRC 6 Zephyr, Simon Toms, GBR
ORC Category Overall & winner Boccale del Mediterraneo Trophy
Kuka 3, Franco Niggeler, SUI
ORC Class Winners
ORC 2 Kuka 3, Franco Niggeler, SUI
ORC 3 Afazik Impulse, Yves Grosjean, FRA
ORC 4 Elusive 2, Aaron, Christoph & Maya Podesta, MLT
ORC 5 Marina 21, Milan Kolacek & Milan Tomek, CRO
ORC 6 Calypso, Sebastian Ripard and Daniel Calascione, MLT
Monohull Line Honours & winner RLR Trophy, winner Malta Tourism Authority Trophy (First Foreign Boat)
Scallywag 100, David Witt, HKG
First Boat with Maltese skipper & majority Maltese crew – winner Transport Malta Trophy
Artie III, Lee Satariano & Christian Ripard, MLT
First Maltese Boat under IRC & winner Arthur Podesta Trophy
Elusive 2, Aaron, Christoph & Maya Podesta, MLT
First Maltese Boat under ORC & winner Teddie Borg Trophy
Calypso, Sebastian Ripard and Daniel Calascione, MLT
Yachting Malta Nations Cup (Country with three best IRC corrected times)
France – Teasing Machine, Spirit of Lorina, Long Courrier,
Italian Ambassador’s Trophy for Sportsmanship
Jarhead, Gary Merceica, MLT & JYS Jan, Claudio Bugeja, MLT
First Italian boat under ORC & winner Federazione Italian Vela Trophy
BeWild, Renzo Grottesi, ITA
MOCRA award for best Multihull
Picomole, Aldo Fumagalli, ITA
RMYC Sustainability Award
Sagola Spartivento, Beppe Fornich, ITA
77 out 112 boats completed the course, 35 retired.
The 46th Rolex Middle Sea Race will start on Saturday, 18 October 2025.