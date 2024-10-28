The 29er Eurocup Finals concluded Sunday, with an impressive final day of racing organized by Fraglia Vela Riva, marking the last 2024 event of the international 29er circuit.

Strong Peler and Ora winds allowed a full series, culminating in thirteen races and two discards for the Gold Fleet.

Italy’s Giuseppe Montesano and Enrico Coslovich took overall victory by just two points, and were also best Under 17 team.

After leading for much of the series, the Polish team of Antonina Puchowska and Mateusz Gasiorewski took second place and the best Mixed crew victory.

Completing the overall podium were Swiss sailors Ikke Huber and Liam Berger, narrowly beating fourth placed Danish team Nicklas Holt and Carl Emil Sloth who finished just one point behind.

The German brothers Lucas and Moritz Hamm rounded out the top five.

Best British pair were Joe Wimpory and Charlie Gran of Hayling Island SC in 13th place. In 21st were Dylan Creighton and Tristan Ahlheid of Frensham Pond SC.

In 28th overall, and sixth female pair, were Lila Edwards and Amelie Hiscocks of Parkstone YC.

The 29er Eurocup circuit included over 250 teams across 13 events.

Full results available here . . .