RORC approve their first team for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) has approved their first RORC team for the 2025 Admiral’s Cup to be held in July 2025.

James Neville’s Carkeek 45 Ino Noir and Per Roman’s JPK 1180 Garm will be racing under the RORC Burgee.

A second RORC team is expected to be announced soon.

Over 25 expressions of interest in the 2025 Admiral’s Cup have been received from prestigious yacht clubs all over the world, a number of which are intending to enter multiple teams.

James Neville, RORC Commodore 2021-2023, was one of the leading protagonists for the return of the Admiral’s Cup.

Neville’s Ino Noir was launched in 2023 and will be racing in Admiral’s Cup Class 1 racing under IRC. In a fleet of 358 boats racing under IRC, Ino Noir was ninth for the 2023 Rolex Fastnet Race.

RORC member Per Roman has been campaigning Garm extensively since 2021.

Including the Rolex Fastnet Race, Rolex Middle Sea Race, and in July 2024 won IRC One Class and was second overall under IRC for the Roschier Baltic Sea Race.

Roman’s Garm will be racing in Admiral’s Cup Class 2 racing under IRC.