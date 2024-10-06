Puig Women’s America’s Cup – JAJO Team DutchSail lead day 1 Group B Invited Teams

Back-to-back race wins on day 1 by JAJO Team DutchSail puts them at the top of the Group B standings on 27 points.

They are closely followed by Sail Team BCN helmed by Silvia Mas and Neus Ballester in second on 24 points.

Team Andoo Australia sit in third place on 23 points, but the three podium teams will all be aware of the threat of the fourth placed Swedish Challenge powered by Artemis Technologies crew with 21 points.

Change in Group B race schedule

All to play for in Group B of the Puig America’s Cup and with the potential for strong wind and big wave conditions later in the week, the Race Committee have announced a change in the schedule.

They are bringing forward Group B’s scheduled races on Wednesday 9 October 9 to Monday 7 October.

Puig AC Day 1 Group B Standiings

All six of the confirmed entries for the America’s Cup in Barcelona are fielding Puig Women’s America’s Cup teams – Forming Group A

Another six remaining come from Spain, The Netherlands, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Australia – Forming Group B.

The top three teams from each group progress into a Final Series of four races to decide the top two teams that will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all Final Match Race.