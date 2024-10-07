2024 Inland Championships for the RS200, RS400 and RS500 classes

Grafham Water SC laid on a fantastic forecast of 12 knots and glorious sunshine for the 2024 Inland Championships for the RS200, RS400 and RS 500 classes.

The RS200 was a win for Chris Catt and Emma Hivey who took a two point victory after a very open series, with six different race winners.

Second were Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett, one point ahead of Will Taylor and Niamh Davies in third.

In the RS400, Nick Craig and Toby Lewis won at a canter, counting five race wins from the six races.

In second were Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst and third Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar.

The RS500 championship was won by Peter Curtis and Martyn Denchfield with just htree points covering the podium places.

Second were Thomas Leather and Maeve Hall and third Bob and Isla Preston.

RS200 Inland Championship Final afer 6 races (30 entries)

1st 1603 Chris Catt and Emma Hivey – RNSA/ASA – – 17 pts

2nd 880 Sam Whaley and Jess Hammett – Swanage SC – – 19 pts

3rd 1747 Will Taylor and Niamh Davies – Lymington Town SC – – 20 pts

4th 1700 Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen – Swanage SC – – 22 pts

5th 1709 Fresh Abendstern and Ross Kemp – RDNBYC – – 25 pts

6th 1739 Brendan Lynch and Emilia Russell – ELYC – – 28 pts

7th 1676 Paul Cullen and Verity Hopkins – Weirwood SC – – 35 pts

8th 1640 Ewan Wilson and Rory Gifford – ELYC – – 36 pts

9th 1439 Jamie Harris and Ellen Main – HISC – – 43 pts

10th 1237 Tom Ahlheid and Finlay Lomas-Clarke – Frensham Pond SC – – 47 pts

Full RS200 available here . . .

RS400 Inland Championship Final afer 6 races (24 entries)

1st 1500 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis – Burghfield SC – – 5 pts

2nd 1526 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – Beaver SC – – 11 pts

3rd 1535 Tom Halhead and Paul Hilliar – Llandegfedd SC – – 14 pts

4th 1504 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Lyme Regis SC – – 16 pts

5th 1479 Chris Webber and Nicki Webber – Paignton SC – – 29 pts

6th 1463 Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson – Royal Forth YC – – 29 pts

7th 1367 Joshua Metcalf and Patrick Metcalf – Y Felinheli – – 34 pts

8th 1454 Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts – Tynemouth SC – – 43 pts

9th 1398 Philip Murray and Neil Schofield – Tynemouth SC – – 45 pts

10th 1488 Ian Walters and Harry Lucas – Grafham Water SC – – 50 pts

RS500 Inland Championship Final afer 6 races (7 entries)

1st 1681 Peter Curtis and Martyn Denchfield – Grafham Water SC – – 9 pts

2nd 922 Thomas Leather and Maeve Hall – Gurnard SC – – 11 pts

3rd 857 Bob Preston and Isla Preston – Gurnard SC – – 12 pts

4th 1689 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 17 pts

5th 803 John Reynolds and Fran Howell – Grafham Water SC – – 22 pts

6th 1002 Samuel Leather and Robin Leather – Gurnard SC – – 24 pts

7th 1090 Catherine Wyman and Douglas Bradshaw – Royal Fowey YC – – 35 pts

Full RS400 & 500 results available here . . .