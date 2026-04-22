Flying Fifteen Inland Champions are Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson

Ben Mcgrane and Scott Dawson of the Netley SC are the 2026 Flying Fifteen Inland Champions.

While the race-by-race leaderboard saw its fair share of shake‑ups, the top performers demonstrated that calm heads and flexible thinking were the keys to success.

When the final points were tallied the winners were those who best balanced bold decisions with steady execution with Ben McGrane and Scott Dawson (1 1 3 7 3) finishing on equal points with Jeremy Davy & Martin Huett (4 2 4 4 1).

McGrane and Dawson taking the overall victory on countback.

Third were Andy McKee and Richard Jones, fourth Jonathan Abbatt and Chris Mulholland, fifth David Mckee and Mal Hartland and sixth Simon and Kato Childs.

And as a final note:

One of the most heart‑warming stories of the weekend belonged to Brett & Ben Dingwall who sailed their beautifully-maintained 70‑year‑old Flying Fifteen with style and determination, and indeed achieved a very close second place in the final race of the weekend.

Flying 15 Inlands – Final Leaders after 6 races (26 entries)

1st 4002 Ben Mcgrane / Scott Dawson – – 15 pts

2nd 3760 Jeremy Davy / Martin Huett – – 15 pts

3rd 4150 Andy McKee / Richard Jones – – 24 pts

4th 3917 Jonathan Abbatt / Chris Mulholland – – 25 pts

5th 4065 David Mckee / Mal Hartland – – 27 pts

6th 4132 Simon Childs / Kato Childs – – 31 pts

7th 4135 Ian Cadwallader / Harry Lucas – – 33 pts

8th 3903 Gary Stuart / Mark greer – – 33 pts

9th 4124 Justin Waples / Jackie McKellar – – 38 pts

10th 4113 Simon Kneller / Ashley Painter – – 49 pts

11th 4069 Bill Chard / Josh Preater – – 49 pts

12th 397 Brett Dingwall / Ben Dingwall – – 52 pts

13th 4130 Adrian Tattersall / John Mathie – – 58 pts

14th 3865 Robin Dawson / Mike Cowan – – 66 pts

15th 3918 Paul M Busby / Neil Barford – – 67 pts

Full results available here . . .